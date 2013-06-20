PARIS, June 20 France has named Jean-Charles
Naouri, the chief executive of French retailer Casino,
as its special representative for economic relations with
Brazil, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Naouri remains at the helm of Casino, which controls
Brazil's biggest retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar and
generated 35 percent of its 2012 group sales of 41.9 billion
euros ($55.20 billion) in Brazil.
"His mission will be to strengthen economic relations
between France and Brazil at a time when the partnership between
our two countries is entering an important development phase,"
the ministry said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7590 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)