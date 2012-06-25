* Casino not planning to spin off Via Varejo-paper
* Naouri plans to maintain Pão de Açúcar management
* Casino not in talks with Klein family, Naouri says
SAO PAULO, June 25 French retailer Casino
is not interested in spinning off the food, home
electronics or furniture divisions of its Brazilian business
Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Casino's chief told a local
newspaper on Monday.
Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri, who last week took over
as chairman of Wilkes, the holding company that controls
Brazilian retail giant Grupo Pão de Açúcar, told Valor Economico
in an interview published on Monday he does not see a break-up
in which Pão de Açúcar Chairman Abilio Diniz would retain
control of the Via Varejo home electronics division as an
"appropriate project."
Diniz and Naouri's decade-long relationship was shattered
last year, when the Brazilian tycoon tried to orchestrate a
merger with Casino rival Carrefour.
With relations soured between the two executives, their
camps have discussed alternatives to a current shareholder pact
that would allow them to part ways, including the spinoff of Via
Varejo.
Naouri told Valor Economico such a move could jeopardize
Grupo Pão de Açúcar's leadership in the Brazilian retail market.
"A structure that would in a few weeks or months cause the
group to lose its leadership position, to fall from number one
to number three or four, would bring up a lot of questions,"
Naouri said.
Naouri reiterated his plans to keep Grupo Pão de Açúcar's
management team in place, and denied Casino was in talks to spin
off the Casas Bahias chain of home electronics stores to
Brazil's Klein family, its original owners.