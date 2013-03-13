* Says deal raises serious competition concerns
PARIS, March 13 The French Competition Authority
said on Wednesday it would start an in-depth review of retailer
Casino's planned acquisition of the 50 percent of
Monoprix it does not already own, as the deal could reduce
competition in the sector.
Last year Casino agreed to pay 1.18 billion euros ($1.5
billion) for 50 percent of Monoprix, one of France's best-known
store chains, ending a long-running dispute with department
store company Galeries Lafayette, its partner in the joint
venture.
The acquisition, which was slated to be finalised by October
30, 2013, must be cleared by the French Competition Authority.
The deal, which gives Casino control over the high-margin
Monoprix and its network of 400 stores in French city centres,
raised "serious concerns" that competition could be reduced, the
competition authority said.
"The transaction threatens to strengthen the position of
Casino in some Paris shopping areas where stores under the
Monoprix or Monop banners are located near stores under the
Casino group banners (Casino, Franprix, Leaderprice)," it said.
An in-depth probe - or "phase two" - should take 65 working
days and could be extended if necessary.
A Casino spokeswoman, responding to the watchdog's
announcement of an in-depth review, told Reuters the French
retailer expected a decision on the review during the summer.
She said the move to phase two did not give any indication
of the outcome of the acquisition of the 50 percent of Monoprix.
Casino shares were down 1.46 percent at 78.85 euros,
underperforming a 0.95 percent decline in the European retail
sector
($1 = 0.7680 euros)
