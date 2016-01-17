PARIS Jan 17 Standard & Poor's has placed the
debt of French retailer Casino on credit watch, with
negative implications, citing weakness in Brazil, high debt and
a complex ownership structure.
The credit rating agency said in a report it had placed
Casino's long-term 'BBB-' and short-term "A3" debt ratings on
credit watch, saying it may lower the long-term ratings "by no
more than two notches".
"Notwithstanding management's plans to sell assets to reduce
debt at the Casino level, the group's profitability will
continue to be fairly weak for an extended period of time and
its debt levels, primarily located at the French operations, too
high," S & P said.
With its long-term debt rating already at the last wrung in
the scale before junk status, a downgrade would cut it to
non-investment grade, which would mean some big institutional
investors would not be able to hold its debt.
The warning from S & P comes as another blow for Casino,
which has been in the crosshairs of Muddy Waters since December
when the research and investment firm said the retailer was
"dangerously leveraged", used financial engineering to mask a
deteriorating core business, and was only managed for the
short-term.
Muddy Waters had put a value of 6.91 euros on Casino
shares, prompting the worst slide in Casino's stock in seen
years.. The stock closed at 40 euros on Jan. 15.
