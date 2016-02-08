BRIEF-Saudi's SADAFCO to establish new warehouse in Wadi Al Dawasir
* Announces establishment of a new warehouse in Wadi Al Dawasir with total cost of project 8.5 million riyals
PARIS Feb 8 Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Monday it was keeping retailer Casino on creditwatch negative following the sale of its majority stake in Thai-listed supermarket chain Big C.
The deal will enable Casino to reduce its debt by 3.3 billion euros. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by David Clarke)
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based company, which has acquired 11.6 million shares of the company during the period from March 27 to May 11 through takeover bid