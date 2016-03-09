* 2015 group operating profit down 35 pct, as expected
* French operating profit 337 mln euros vs 396 mln
* CFO expects Q1 performance in line with that Q4
* Shares in Casino down 1.28 pct at 0857 GMT
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, March 9 Retailer Casino
responded to pressure from U.S. activist investor Muddy Waters
with a renewed pledge to cut its debt using the proceeds from
disposals and the promise of improved profits and cash flow.
Muddy Waters "shorted" Casino in December, saying the French
group was "dangerously leveraged" and managed for the short
term, sparking a share price fall.
Casino sought to address these concerns over its balance
sheet, saying it would use cash from asset sales to reduce its
borrowings, which totalled 6.1 billion euros at the end of 2015.
It also kept its dividend unchanged at 3.12 euros per share.
Casino's shares were 1.28 percent lower at 0857 GMT
following the 2015 results, which were in line with analysts'
forecasts. The shares have almost clawed back their losses since
Muddy Waters' intervention.
In another clear message to its doubters, Casino stuck to
its profit and cash flow growth goals for its main French
business for 2016.
And Casino's Chief Financial Officer Antoine Giscard
d'Estaing told reporters the first two months of the year had
shown a good sales trend in France, while a decline in consumer
electronics in Brazil, which hit operating profit, was slowing.
Casino reported operating income of 1.45 billion euros ($1.6
billion), down from 2.23 billion in 2014 and in line with
analysts forecasts of 1.45 billion euros.
Operating profit fell 15 percent in France to 396 million
euros, reflecting a 53 million euro loss in the first half due
to a price cutting campaign at its Geant hypermarkets and Leader
Price discount stores.
Second-half operating profit reached 390 million euros,
however, helped by a sales recovery and cost cuts.
Casino said that for French operations in 2016 it was aiming
for earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of about 900 million, against 726 million in 2015.
It is also targeting trading profit of more than 500 million
euros, and free cash flow of at least 200 million euros after
financial expenses and dividend payments, against 6 million in
2015.
Casino also disclosed that its French EBITDA included 167
million euros from property transaction gains last year. Muddy
Waters had said this was an area that masked the underlying
business performance.
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
