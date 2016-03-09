* 2015 group operating profit down 35 pct, as expected
* CEO not ruling out exceeding 4 bln euros assets sale goal
* Confirms 2016 French EBIT goal of at least 500 mln euros
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, March 9 Retailer Casino
responded to pressure from U.S. activist investor Muddy Waters
with a renewed pledge to cut its debt using proceeds from
disposals and the promise of improved profits and cash flow in
its main French market.
Muddy Waters "shorted" Casino in December, saying the French
group was "dangerously leveraged", sparking a share price fall.
. Muddy Waters renewed its attack on Casino on March
7, casting more doubts on its revival in France.
Muddy Waters had no immediate response to the Casino
comments on Wednesday.
Standard & Poor's also threatened in January to downgrade
Casino's credit rating to junk status, citing high debts and
weakness in Brazil, where it controls top retailer Grupo Pao de
Acucar.
Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri said he was confident
Casino would manage to sell 4 billion euros of assets to cut
debt which totalled 6.1 billion at the end of 2015. He did not
rule out exceeding that target.
"We want to stay investment grade and scoring 4 billion
euros in disposals is a key element," he said.
An S&P decision on the credit rating is expected in the
middle of next month.
Casino announced the sale of its 58.6 percent stake in Thai
unit Big C for 3.1 billion euros last month while several Asian
players are eyeing its Vietnam business.
Casino also kept its dividend unchanged at 3.12 euros per
share despite posting a 35 percent fall in 2015 operating
profit, as weakness in recession-hit Brazil weighed.
Casino's shares were 1.3 percent lower at 1500 GMT
following the 2015 results, which were in line with analysts'
forecasts. The shares have clawed back most of their losses
since Muddy Waters' intervention.
"Casino's finals confirmed pressures in international
profitability and improving trends in France," said Jefferies
analysts in a note, cautioning that "international macro drivers
remain tipped to the downside", notably in Brazil.
In another clear message to its doubters, Casino stuck to
its profit and cash flow growth goals for its main French
business for 2016.
Casino's Chief Financial Officer Antoine Giscard d'Estaing
told reporters the first two months of the year had shown a good
sales trend in France, while a decline in consumer electronics
in Brazil, which hit operating profit, was slowing.
Casino reported operating income of 1.45 billion euros ($1.6
billion), down from 2.23 billion in 2014 and in line with
analysts forecasts.
Casino said that for French operations in 2016 it was aiming
for a 50 percent jump in trading profit to more than 500 million
euros, as price cuts would boost sales by at least 1.5 percent
like-for-like. Cost cuts and savings from a purchasing deal with
French retailer Intermarche would also help.
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
