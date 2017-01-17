* Q4 sales up 5.1 pct l-f-l
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln
euros
* Eyes group sales, profitability growth in 2017
(Adds CFO comments, shares, analysts)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Jan 17 Retailer Casino said on
Tuesday it was confident it could further increase revenue and
profitability this year, thanks to cost savings and improving
sales in France and Brazil.
Casino also told investors it would deliver on its French
profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an
improvement in France, its biggest market, on a same-store
basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets and Monoprix stores.
In recession-hit Brazil, its second-biggest market by
revenue, food retail sales showed signs of robustness, driven by
the cash and carry Assai stores and promotional activity at the
Extra hypermarkets, Casino said.
Casino, whose credit rating was cut to junk by Standard &
Poor's last March, is under pressure to revive profits in
France, where it now makes more than 50 percent of its sales, at
a time of slower growth in Brazil.
"We end 2016 with good sales momentum and are confident on
the momentum for 2017. The sales trend in France over the last
four weeks was positive," Chief Financial Officer Antoine
Giscard d'Estaing told a conference call.
"We expect group consolidated sales and profitability to
continue to expand in 2017," he added.
Casino, which controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar
, posted fourth-quarter sales of 10.929 billion euros
($11.65 billion).
Stripping out acquisitions, disposals, currency effects and
fuel, group sales rose 5.1 percent year-on-year.
Casino, which reports earnings in March, said full-year 2016
trading profit in France - estimated and unaudited - was
slightly over 500 million euros, as forecast by the company.
The group has also forecast free cash flow of over 550
million euros before dividends, and net capex of 350 million
euros in France in 2016, and Giscard d'Estaing said he had no
reason to change these previous indications.
Bryan Garnier analysts kept a "buy" rating on Casino shares,
saying that Casino's confirmation of its 2016 French profit
guidance was positive, even if Casino's French sales growth in
the quarter was slightly below their forecasts.
Casino shares were flat in mid-session trading, with the
stock up around 10 percent so far in 2017, outperforming a 2
percent fall on the STOXX Europe 600 Retail index.
($1 = 0.9381 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)