PARIS, July 26 Casino said sales growth slowed sharply in the second quarter as cash-strapped shoppers in France slashed spending amid dire economic times and poor weather, with sales at the Geant hypermarkets taking the worst hit.

The French retailer said robust emerging markets made up for tough trading conditions at home, however, and it posted an 11.6 percent rise in first-half profits and kept its full-year goals intact.

Casino, which last month took exclusive control of Brazil's largest retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar , kept a target to increase sales by more than 10 percent this year.

Trading profit was 638 million euros ($773.48 million) over the six months ended June 30 on a 7.5 percent rise in sales to 17.348 billion.

Like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, slowed to 1.7 percent in the second quarter from 6.6 percent growth in the first.

Analysts had forecast interim trading profit of 642 million euros on sales of 17.45 billion in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)