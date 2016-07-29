PARIS, July 29 Retailer Casino said on
Friday that its core French operations returned to profit in the
first half 2016 and it told investors that it was on track to
achieve its full-year goal for a rise in profit in the country,
handing them an interim dividend of 1.56 euros per share for
2016.
Weakness in recession-hit Brazil, its second-largest market
after France, however weighed on the overall performance and
group operating profit fell 18.2 percent in the first-half.
Casino, which saw its credit rating cut to junk status by
Standard & Poor's in March and has been criticised by U.S.
activist Muddy Waters, is under pressure to show it can durably
revive profits in France at a time of slower growth in Brazil.
Casino, which controls Brazil's top retailer, Grupo Pao de
Acucar, said first-half group operating profit
reached 317 million euros, down from a restated 388 million in
the first half 2015.
First half 2015 accounts have been restated to reflect the
impact of the sale of the Thailand and Vietnam assets as part of
the group's plan to cut debt.
Casino said it was confirming its forecast for a 50 percent
jump in 2016 trading profit to 500 million euros at its French
operations, subject to the pursuit of consumption trends.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)