PARIS, July 29 French retailer Casino
posted 880 million euros ($1.18 billion) in first-half operating
profit on Tuesday, up 13.3 percent at constant scope and
exchange rates thanks to a strong international performance and
a recovery under way at its domestic Geant hypermarkets.
In France, trading profit was affected by price cuts, mainly
at its Leader Price discount stores, but Casino, which makes 60
percent of sales in emerging markets and controls Brazil's top
retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar, put in a strong
performance abroad with 21.6 percent profit growth.
Retailers across Europe such as Carrefour and
Tesco have struggled as shoppers' disposable income is
squeezed by subdued wage growth and austerity measures. Most
have responded with price cuts.
Casino has ditched confusing promotions in favour of
permanent price cuts at its French Geant hypermarkets. It has
also started lowering prices at Leader Price.
These price cuts are starting to bear fruit and Casino
reported a marked improvement at its French hypermarket stores
in the second quarter.
Earlier this month, Casino finance head Antoine Giscard
d'Estaing told analysts he was "comfortable" with market
consensus of around 2.4 billion euros for full-year 2014
operating profit.
Such a target would imply a 1.7 percent rise from last
year's operating profit of 2.36 billion euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7447 euro)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)