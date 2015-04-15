BRIEF-Yonghui Superstores to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 2 Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2gzh3R Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, April 15 French retailer Casino said sales growth slowed in the first quarter, reflecting a weak performance in France, despite price cuts there, and in consumer electronics in Latin America.
Casino, which controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar , posted first-quarter sales of 11.9 billion euros ($12.61 billion), in line with the average of analysts' expectations.
Stripping out acquisitions, disposals, currency effects and fuel, sales rose 2.7 percent year-on-year, a slowdown from the 3.1 percent growth recorded in the fourth quarter.
($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Says it will implement delisting risk warning from May 3 after it recorded net losses for two years in a row