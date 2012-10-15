* Q3 sales 11.767 bln eur vs Rtrs poll 11.643 bln

* Q3 French sales up 0.2 pct like-for-like

* Q3 French hypermarkets still weak, C-discount strong (Adds CFO comments from call, details)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Oct 15 French retailer Casino said robust emerging markets outpaced weak conditions at home to lift third-quarter like-for-like sales by 4.2 percent.

Casino, which took control of top Brazilian retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar in June, said it expected 2013 to be a year of strong and profitable growth for its international markets, which now make up more than 60 percent of sales.

Chief Financial Officer Antoine Giscard d'Estaing told analysts the market consensus for 2012 operating profit was about 1.95 billion euros ($2.52 billion). This would likely be reduced by 50 million if the exchange rate of the Brazilian real against the euro moved to 2.5 in the second half.

Casino, which competes with Carrefour and unlisted Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan, said sales in its domestic market remained weak as cash-strapped shoppers slashed spending at its Geant Casino hypermarkets.

But its C-Discount e-commerce site put in a strong performance, while convenience stores were resilient, Casino added.

Third-quarter sales reached 11.767 billion euros, a reported rise of 35.2 percent as Casino now consolidates 100 percent of Grupo Pao de Acucar against 40 percent previously.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected third-quarter sales of 11.643 billion euros.

Retailers across much of Europe are struggling as shoppers' disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures, while confidence is sapped by the euro zone debt crisis.

Larger French rival Carrefour said last week that robust demand in Latin America made up for weakness in austerity-hit Spain and Italy, while its home market was showing signs of improvement.

Same-store sales excluding petrol at Casino's Geant hypermarkets fell 5.4 percent in the third quarter after declining 4 percent in the second.

This resulted mostly from a sharp fall in non-food, particularly multimedia sales, and from a reduction in non-food selling space.

Latin America recorded strong organic growth of 9.6 percent driven by same-store sales of 6.8 percent in Brazil, which is now Casino's second-largest market after France.

Casino shares closed up 1.08 percent on Monday, bringing gains this year to about 6 percent, outperforming the European retail sector, which is up 3.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)