* Q3 sales 11.767 bln eur vs Rtrs poll 11.643 bln
* Q3 French sales up 0.2 pct like-for-like
* Q3 French hypermarkets still weak, C-discount strong
(Adds CFO comments from call, details)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Oct 15 French retailer Casino
said robust emerging markets outpaced weak conditions at home to
lift third-quarter like-for-like sales by 4.2 percent.
Casino, which took control of top Brazilian retailer Grupo
Pao de Acucar in June, said it expected 2013 to be a
year of strong and profitable growth for its international
markets, which now make up more than 60 percent of sales.
Chief Financial Officer Antoine Giscard d'Estaing told
analysts the market consensus for 2012 operating profit was
about 1.95 billion euros ($2.52 billion). This would likely be
reduced by 50 million if the exchange rate of the Brazilian real
against the euro moved to 2.5 in the second half.
Casino, which competes with Carrefour and unlisted
Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan, said sales in its domestic
market remained weak as cash-strapped shoppers slashed spending
at its Geant Casino hypermarkets.
But its C-Discount e-commerce site put in a strong
performance, while convenience stores were resilient, Casino
added.
Third-quarter sales reached 11.767 billion euros, a reported
rise of 35.2 percent as Casino now consolidates 100 percent of
Grupo Pao de Acucar against 40 percent previously.
Nine analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected
third-quarter sales of 11.643 billion euros.
Retailers across much of Europe are struggling as shoppers'
disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage
growth and government austerity measures, while confidence is
sapped by the euro zone debt crisis.
Larger French rival Carrefour said last week that robust
demand in Latin America made up for weakness in austerity-hit
Spain and Italy, while its home market was showing signs of
improvement.
Same-store sales excluding petrol at Casino's Geant
hypermarkets fell 5.4 percent in the third quarter after
declining 4 percent in the second.
This resulted mostly from a sharp fall in non-food,
particularly multimedia sales, and from a reduction in non-food
selling space.
Latin America recorded strong organic growth of 9.6 percent
driven by same-store sales of 6.8 percent in Brazil, which is
now Casino's second-largest market after France.
Casino shares closed up 1.08 percent on Monday, bringing
gains this year to about 6 percent, outperforming the European
retail sector, which is up 3.5 percent.
($1 = 0.7730 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)