'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
PARIS, July 15 Retailer Casino said sales growth slowed in the second quarter, reflecting weak consumer electronics demand in its top market of Brazil, while France saw a marked improvement at its hypermarkets because of earlier price cuts.
Casino - which makes 60 percent of its sales in emerging markets and controls Brazil's top retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar - said second-quarter group sales reached 11.757 billion euros.
Analysts had expected 11.65 billion euros in sales on average.
Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and excluding petrol, sales eased by 0.4 percent, a marked slowdown from the 2.7 percent growth seen in the first quarter.
Same-store sales at the group's French Geant Casino hypermarkets rose 2 percent, excluding fuel and calendar effects, from a 1.5 percent fall in the first quarter. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.