* Q2 sales 11.76 bln euros vs poll 11.65 bln euros
* Group underlying sales down 0.4 pct vs up 2.7 pct in Q1
* French Geant Casino hypermarkets back to sales growth
* Brazil same-store consumer electronics sales down 23.6 pct
* CFO says consensus for 2015 EBIT of 2.13 bln euros
"realistic"
(Adds details, CFO comments)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 15 Retailer Casino said
sales went into reverse in the second quarter, reflecting weak
consumer electronics demand in its top market Brazil, though
number-two market France saw a marked improvement at its
hypermarkets after price cuts.
Finance chief Antoine Giscard d'Estaing said the market
consensus for 2015 group earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) of 2.13 billion euros ($2.3 billion) was "realistic",
repeating price cuts would weigh on operating profit in France
in the first half.
That would compare with 2.23 billion reported in 2014.
Casino, which makes 60 percent of its sales in emerging
markets and controls Brazil's top retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar
, said second-quarter group sales reached 11.76
billion euros.
Analysts had expected 11.65 billion.
Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and excluding
petrol, sales eased by 0.4 percent, against the 2.7 percent
growth seen in the first quarter.
Major retailers across Europe such as Carrefour
and Tesco have struggled as shoppers' disposable income
has been squeezed by subdued wage growth and austerity measures.
Most have responded with price cuts.
In France, Casino has cut prices in its Geant hypermarkets
and discount arm LeaderPrice, and Giscard d'Estaing said he was
confident French sales would recover in the second half.
Same-store sales at the French Geant hypermarkets rose 2.0
percent in the second quarter after falling 1.5 percent on the
same comparable basis in the first quarter 2015.
Same-store sales at LeaderPrice were down 0.9 percent,
against a 7.1 percent decline in the first quarter.
The company has also been expanding for a number of years in
the fast-growing emerging markets of Thailand, Brazil, Vietnam
and Colombia. Brazil accounts for around 40 percent of Casino
group sales and 60 percent of operating profit.
Second-quarter same-store food sales in Brazil rose 2.4
percent against 2.8 percent growth in the first quarter.
But consumer electronics sales in Brazil, which are more
sensitive to economic conditions, sank 23.6 percent on a
same-store basis after falling 2.7 percent in the first quarter.
The business also suffered from unfavourable comparisons
with the year-ago quarter, which was boosted by the soccer World
Cup. In Brazil the priority was to renovate the group's store
network and cut costs, Giscard d'Estaing said.
($1 = 0.9134 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)