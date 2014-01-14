* Q4 sales 13.1 bln eur vs Reuters poll avg 13 bln eur
* Q4 French Geant hypermarket sales down 2 pct vs 4.7 pct
drop in Q3
* Brazil sales strong, Asia weaker on Thailand
* CFO sees French hypers back to positive l-f-l growth in H1
2014
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Jan 14 Casino said it expected
sales at its French hypermarkets to return to growth in the next
six months, continuing a trend that, with a robust performance
in Brazil, caused its total revenue to rise faster in the fourth
quarter.
The retailer's finance director, Antoine Giscard d'Estaing,
said Casino hoped the Geant Casino hypermarkets - which have
continued to reap the benefits of previous price cuts - would
post positive like-for-like sales growth in the first half of
2014.
He told analysts he was confident that Casino would report a
2013 operating profit slightly above 2.35 billion euros ($3.2
billion), driven by international markets which make about 60
percent of turnover.
Casino, which controls Brazil's top retailer Grupo Pao de
Acucar, said fourth-quarter group sales reached 13.1
billion euros, in line with the 13 billion forecast in a Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts.
Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and excluding
petrol, this was a like-for-like rise of 8.5 percent and an
acceleration from 6.5 percent growth in the third quarter,
Casino said on Tuesday.
Retailers across Europe have been struggling as shoppers'
disposable income is squeezed by subdued wage growth and
austerity measure. Most have responded with price cuts.
Casino has been expanding for some years in the fast-growing
emerging markets of Thailand, Brazil, Vietnam and Colombia, away
from weaker growth in Europe, although Asia has slowed recently.
In France, same-store sales excluding petrol and calendar
effects at Casino's Geant hypermarkets fell 2 percent in the
quarter, an improvement from a 4.7 percent decline in the third
quarter and from a 7.9 percent drop in the second quarter.
Traffic at the Geant stores rose 1.9 percent in the quarter
and food sales turned positive, up 0.6 percent. Although still
negative, non-food sales at Geant also continued to improve.
In the last quarter of 2012, Casino funded permanent price
cuts on basic products by reducing promotions, a move that
initially cost it some customers. It typically takes several
months before price cuts lead to stronger sales volumes.
"We expect probably positive like-for-like sales at Geant in
the first half 2014," Giscard d'Estaing said.
Same-store sales at discount chain Leader Price fell 7.6
percent in the quarter, hit by price cuts that began in the
quarter and have thus yet to boost traffic and revenue.
ASIA WEAKER
In emerging markets, Latin America posted like-for-like
sales growth of 12 percent in the fourth quarter, but Asia
declined 4.4 percent, as political unrest in Thailand and slower
economic growth in the region weighed.
"It's fair to foresee some continued pressure on
like-for-like sales growth going forward (in Thailand)," he
said.
Casino shares are up around 1 percent this month,
outperforming a 1.8 percent drop at Carrefour and a
0.4 percent firmer European retail sector.
Casino trades at 14.74 times 12-month forward earnings
against 17.35 times for Carrefour and 10.84 times for Britain's
Tesco.