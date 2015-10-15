* Q3 sales 10.684 bln euros vs estimates 10.56 bln euros
PARIS, Oct 15 French retailer Casino's
third-quarter sales beat market expectations and it said it was
reaping the benefits of price cuts at its domestic business,
which recorded its highest growth in more than four years.
The robust French performance helped counter weak consumer
electronics demand in Brazil, its second-biggest market by
revenue, and the effects of August bombings in Thailand. It was
a rare piece of good news this year for Casino, where group
profit fell 36 percent in the first half.
The company also announced an expansion of its joint
purchasing deal with unlisted peer Intermarche to cover more
products as it seeks to generate savings by buying in greater
bulk.
It shares, which have fallen by about 30 percent in 2015,
rose by as much as 9 percent on Thursday. They were up 7.03
percent at 1011 GMT.
Casino, which makes 55 percent of its sales in emerging
markets and controls Brazilian retailer GPA, said
third-quarter group sales were 10.684 billion euros ($12.3
billion).
That represented a fall of 0.5 percent, stripping out
acquisitions, currency effects and excluding petrol, following a
0.4 percent decline in the second quarter - but nevertheless
beat analysts' forecasts of 10.56 billion.
In France, Casino's top market and where it has been cutting
prices since 2013, same-store sales rose 2.4 percent, the best
performance since the second quarter of 2011, with customer
traffic up 3.7 percent.
The French business - which accounts for more than 40
percent of group revenue - had reported an operating loss of 53
million euros in the first-half, weighed down by the cost of
implementing the price cuts, notably at the Geant Casino
hypermarkets and LeaderPrice discount stores.
Finance Chief Antoine Giscard d'Estaing said Casino was
sticking to a forecast that profitability would improve in
France in the second half of the year.
Market consensus for 2015 group earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) of 1.680-1.780 billion euros was "realistic", given
weaker Latin America currencies, notably Brazil's Real, he said.
That would compare with 2.23 billion euros in 2014.
With Casino's price cuts now largely completed, analysts
focused on the expansion of the purchasing deal with
Intermarche. "The ramp-up in expected synergies with Intermarche
is one of the key drivers behind the rebound we expect in
domestic earnings (from H1 2015 bottom) as price investments
will no longer deteriorate profitability," said Raymond James
analyst Cedric Lecasble.
