* Casino Q2 like-for-like sales up 3.8 pct vs 1.5 pct growth
in Q1
* French Q2 like-for-like sales up 1.2 pct vs 2.9 pct growth
in Q1
* Casino declines to comment on 2016 French goals
(Adds details, CFO, analyst comments)
By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
PARIS, July 13 French retailer Casino
said on Wednesday its sales growth accelerated in the second
quarter on an improving performance in Brazil, its
second-largest market after France, where its consumer
electronics business returned to growth.
In its core French market, Casino's performance suffered
setbacks ranging from bad weather that hit clothing sales at
Monoprix stores to strikes and floods.
The group, which saw its credit rating cut to junk status by
Standard & Poor's in March, declined to say in a call with
Reuters whether this would affect its annual target for a rise
in profit and cash flow in France.
Casino, which controls Brazil's top retailer, Grupo Pao de
Acucar, said second-quarter group sales reached 9.97
billion euros ($11.02 billion).
Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and revenue on
fuel, sales rose by 3.8 percent, a marked acceleration from the
1.5 percent growth seen in the first quarter.
"Overall, a solid statement, which we expect to be
supportive of the shares this morning," said Citi analyst Nick
Coulter, adding that the market consensus had been for 9.83
billion euros.
In Brazil, the Cash and Carry Assai stores saw rising food
sales and promotions boosted revenue at its Extra hypermarkets.
Same-store sales at the group's Via Varejo consumer
electronics unit rose 2.6 percent, a turnaround from a 11.8
percent decline in the first quarter, helped by cost cuts and
better trading conditions.
Overall like-for-like French sales growth slowed to 1.2
percent in the second quarter, which was behind the 1.5 percent
growth Casino has forecast for the full year.
Asked if this changed Casino's forecast for a 50 percent
jump in 2016 trading profit to more than 500 million euros at
its French operations, Giscard said: "I am not nervous". He
added that the company would say more when it reports first-half
earnings on July 29.
($ = 0.9040 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Laurence Frost and
Louise Heavens)