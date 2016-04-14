PARIS, April 14 Retailer Casino posted
forecast-beating first-quarter sales on Thursday that reflected
an improved performance in its core French market thanks to cost
cuts, while a decline in consumer electronics demand in
recession-hit Brazil slowed.
Casino has come under pressure from U.S. activist investor
Muddy Waters and ratings agency Standard & Poor's, which cut its
debt to junk status last month due notably to weakness in
Brazil.
The retailer has promised investors to boost profits and
cash flow this year in its main French market and reduce debt
through asset disposals.
Casino, which controls top Brazilian retailer Grupo Pao de
Acucar, posted first-quarter sales of 9.71 billion
euros ($10.93 billion). This beat the average analyst estimate
of 9.56 billion in a poll provided by the company.
Stripping out acquisitions, disposals, currency effects and
fuel, sales rose 1.5 percent in the quarter.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
