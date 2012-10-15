PARIS Oct 15 French retailer Casino
said on Monday that robust emerging markets outpaced weak
conditions at home, lifting third-quarter like-for-like sales by
4.2 percent.
Casino, which competes with Carrefour and unlisted
Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan, said sales in its domestic
market remained weak as cash-strapped shoppers slashed spending
at its Geant Casino hypermarkets but added that e-commerce with
C-Discount put in a strong performance.
Casino, which in June took control of Brazil's largest
retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar, now makes 60.4 percent
of sales in international markets.
Third-quarter sales reached 11.767 billion euros ($15.22
billion), a reported rise of 35.2 percent as Casino now
consolidates 100 percent of Grupo Pao de Acucar against 40
percent previously.
Nine analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected
third-quarter sales of 11.643 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7730 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)