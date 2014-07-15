PARIS, July 15 Retailer Casino posted
forecast beating sales in the second quarter driven by its top
market of Brazil, while France saw a marked improvement at its
hypermarkets because of earlier price cuts.
Casino - which makes 60 percent of its sales in emerging
markets and controls Brazil's top retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar
- said second-quarter group sales reached 11.93
billion euros ($16.19 billion). Analysts expected 11.8 billion
euros is sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and excluding
petrol, sales rose 6.5 percent on a comparable basis, roughly
similar to the 6.6 percent growth seen in the first quarter.
Same-store sales at the group's French hypermarkets rose 1.1
percent, excluding fuel and calendar effects, accelerating from
0.1 percent growth in the first quarter.
($1 = 0.7369 Euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leila Abboud)