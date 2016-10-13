BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
PARIS Oct 13 French retailer Casino said on Thursday group sales growth slowed in the third quarter, held back by a weaker performance in its core French market.
Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and revenue on fuel, sales rose by 2.9 percent over the period to 10.425 billion euros ($11.68 billion), a deceleration from the 3.8 percent growth seen in the second quarter.
The group, which saw its credit rating cut to junk status by Standard & Poor's in March, however kept its goal for a rise in in full-year profit in France to over 500 million euros.
In France, the Monoprix chain suffered from unfavourable weather conditions and a decline in tourist activity in Paris, on top of store closures, which had also a negative impact. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.