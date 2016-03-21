PARIS, March 21 Casino confirmed its
plan to lower its debt on Monday after Standard & Poor's cut its
rating on the French retailer's debt by one notch to
non-investment grade, or junk.
The company confirmed its forecast for French full-year core
profit, as well as the "continuous fast implementation of its
deleveraging plan".
Casino said the completion of the disposal of its
participation in Big C Thailand for 3.1 billion euros ($3.49
billion) was imminent, and that the disposal process of its
activities in Vietnam was progressing well.
The retailer added that the decision by S&P to cut its
rating to BB+ with a stable outlook would have an impact of less
than 20 million euros on the cost of its bond debt before tax
this year, with no effect on its liquidity.
($1 = 0.8876 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)