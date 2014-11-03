* Cnova to raise up to $375 mln in U.S. share sale
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Nov 3 Shares in French retailer Casino
rose more than 2 percent after its e-commerce business
Cnova unveiled plans to raise as much as $375 million in a U.S.
stock market listing to fund international expansion and
innovation.
The move comes after an active several months for e-commerce
initial public offerings (IPOs), culminating in the bumper New
York flotation of China's Alibaba in September.
More recently, however, a lacklustre stock market debut by
Europe's largest online fashion retailer Zalando in
Frankfurt dented the tech euphoria and investors have been
anxious to hear whether Casino would proceed with plans to list
the business on Nasdaq.
The picture has been muddied further by recent trading
updates, with online giant Amazon.com last month
announcing fourth-quarter sales projections that disappointed
Wall Street, while Casino said that its third-quarter sales
growth slowed sharply, reflecting a slowdown in Brazil, its
biggest market.
CM-CIC analysts, however, were encouraged by Cnova's IPO
announcement in a regulatory filing on Friday that said the
business would offer 26.8 million shares, equating to 6 or 7
percent of its capital, at between $12.50 and $14 a share to
raise $335-375.2 million. Underwriters have the option to buy an
additional 4 million shares to cover overallotments.
"It's good news," the analysts said in a note. "... The deal
would not have been launched if its chances of success were not
significant."
Cnova, which has nearly $4 billion in annual sales in
France, Brazil, Colombia, Thailand, Vietnam and Africa, said the
money would be used to further its expansion into new
territories and launch new websites.
The news helped to lift Casino's shares 2.3 percent to
83.60 euros by 1247 GMT, outperforming a 0.3 percent gain for
the European retail sector.
INVESTOR ROADSHOWS
Cnova did not provide a timetable for the IPO but investor
roadshows are already starting in Europe, Brazil and the United
States.
Casino, which owns brands including discounter LeaderPrice,
the Geant Casino hypermarkets and the Monoprix retail chain,
directly owns 43.5 percent of Cnova.
Analysts at brokerage Bernstein said the IPO range valued
Cnova at between 4.1 billion euros ($5.1 billion) and 4.6
billion euros, ahead of its initial valuation of 3.5 billion
euros.
"Using the updated valuation of Cnova, it is now 29 percent
of the value of Casino," the analysts added.
Another analyst, who asked to remain anomymous, said he had
been targeting a 4 billion euro valuation but described the
small size of the float as "a bit of a disappointment".
Nicolas Champ, analyst at Barclays, said the IPO range
valued Cnova at a little more than estimated 2015 sales, a
one-to-one ratio that he said is satisfactory given recent poor
newsflow on online retailers and fears of an economic slowdown
in Brazil.
Cnova posted 2013 sales of $3.66 billion and had gross
merchandise volume of $4.5 billion, a 21.4 percent increase over
pro-forma figures for 2012, according to the filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commisssion.
(1 US dollar = 0.8003 euro)
(Editing by David Holmes and David Goodman)