* Central seeks to strengthen home market, expand in SE Asia
* Central owns 25 pct of Casino Thai unit - company sources
* Others may find it tough to counter Central - bankers
(Adds comments from banking sources, details)
By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, Jan 18 Thailand's biggest retailer,
Central Group, said it may bid for French supermarket firm
Casino Group's Thai and Vietnam stores, seeking
control of a business it already partly owns as a platform for
growth in fast-growing Southeast Asia.
"We are interested in both (Casino-controlled) Big C in
Thailand and Vietnam," Prin Chirathivat, deputy chief executive
officer told Reuters in a phone call. "If the prices are not too
expensive, we will be keen to bid," Prin said.
Casino owns 58.6 percent of the Thai asset, Big C
Supercenter Pcl, which has a market value of $5.5
billion, and is the country's second-biggest hypermarket
business. The Vietnam asset is worth at least $750 million,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Central owns 25 percent of Big C through its founding
Chirathivat family, according to company sources. A takeover bid
would make for Thailand's second-biggest inbound acquisition
after 2013's $6.6 billion purchase by CP All Pcl of
cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl.
Big C shares surged over 9 percent, hitting a 12-month high
of 247 baht in morning trade.
Casino said last week some buyers had expressed interest in
its Thai business during the sale process for its Vietnam unit.
The French firm's move to consider selling the Thai unit comes
after a report by short-seller Muddy Waters in December that
said Casino was "dangerously leveraged", prompting the worst
slide in its stock in seven years.
Bankers pointed to Central's existing interest in Big C as a
potentially serious impediment for other bidders - despite the
asset's appeal as growing Southeast Asian economies bring rising
consumer spending. Big C was founded by Central, but it brought
in Casino as a partner in 1999 when Thailand was mired in
economic difficulties.
"The sell-side is trying to drum up competition to Central
for Thailand, but (it's) not sure people want to go hostile
against them," a banker familiar with the transaction said.
"This is all happening so quickly."
Other potential bidders for the Big C Vietnam asset include
Berli Jucker Pcl, the flagship company in the consumer
business of TCC Group, controlled by Thai tycoon Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi.
Central has been actively looking to buy assets overseas as
it wants to expand into Southeast Asia and Europe. The
Chirathivat family is the third-richest in Thailand, according
to Forbes Magazine.
($1 = 36.3100 baht)
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Writing by
Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)