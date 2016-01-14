BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
PARIS Jan 14 French retail group Casino said on Thursday it had received expressions of interest for its publicly listed subsidiary Big C in Thailand.
"The group is taking steps towards the sale of this asset," Casino said in a statement, adding that the sale was in the context of ongoing divestures in Vietnam.
The company gave no further details.
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18