HONG KONG/BANGKOK Feb 7 France's Casino Group has agreed to sell its majority stake in Thai hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter for about $3.4 billion to Thailand's TCC Group, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

A senior Central Group official told Reuters it had lost to TCC in the bid for Casino's 58.6 percent stake in Big C.

The person, who did not want to be identified, said TCC, controlled by Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, offered 253 baht ($7.12) a share to buy the controlling stake.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the news.

Both parties moved quickly to present binding bids and financing to preempt others coming in, said the source.

Casino, Big C and TCC group were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 35.5200 baht) (Reporting Denny Thomas in HONG KONG and Khettiya Jittapong, Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Amy Sawitta Lefevre in BANGKOK; Editing by Saeed Azhar)