* Casino to sell 58.6 pct stake for $3.5 bln excluding debt
* Casino's asset sales are part of its plans to cut debt
* Deal to boost tycoon Charoen's retail presence in Thailand
By Denny Thomas and Khettiya Jittapong
HONG KONG/BANGKOK, Feb 7 France's Casino Group
has agreed to sell its majority stake in Thai
hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter for 3.1 billion
euros excluding debt ($3.5 billion) to Thailand's TCC Group, it
said on Sunday.
The deal is a part of the French food retailer's debt
reduction plan. Casino announced a 4-billion-euro disposal plan
in 2016, including the sale of its Vietnam unit and its stake in
the Thai hypermarket chain.
Casino's plan to sell the Thai unit came after a December
report by short-seller Muddy Waters that said the French firm
was "dangerously leveraged", prompting its worst stock slide in
seven years. The Vietnam unit sale had been planned earlier.
The sale to TCC - controlled by Thai tycoon Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi - will allow Casino to reduce its debt by 3.3
billion euros and will be completed by March 31, the French
retailer said in a statement.
The transaction values Big C at 252.88 baht ($7.1) per
share, Casino said. This is a 28 percent premium to Big C's
share price on Jan 14, when Casino announced the sale of its
stake, and around 11 percent more than the close on Friday.
The Big C deal would make for Thailand's second-biggest
inbound acquisition after 2013's $6.6-billion purchase by CP All
PCL of cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl.
It was not clear whether Central Group, which was also
bidding for Casino's stake, would sell its 25 percent holding in
Big C, a retailer it originally founded in 1993 and then sold a
majority stake to Casino in 1999.
Central declined to comment on the matter. TCC was not
available for comment.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's last month put Casino's
debt on "negative watch" for a possible downgrade to junk
status, citing concerns over the retailer's high debt pile and
weakness in its Brazilian market.
Big C is Thailand's second-largest hypermarket operator
after Tesco's Thai unit, and has a market capitalisation of
163.25 billion baht ($4.60 billion).
Charoen's acquisition of Big C would boost the tycoon's
retail presence in Thailand. He owns Berli Jucker PCL,
the listed retail arm of TCC.
($1 = 35.5200 baht) ($1 = 0.8961 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in PARIS,
Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Amy Sawitta Lefevre in BANGKOK;
Editing by Himani Sarkar and Mark Potter)