PARIS Nov 17 French retailer Casino
said it would delay a capital increase at its Thai
unit, Big C Thailand, as the country suffers the worst flooding
in at least five decades.
Big C Thailand's board of directors decided to postpone an
extraordinary shareholders meeting to approve the 595 million
euro ($805 million) capital hike, announced on Oct. 20, Casino
said in a statement on Thursday.
"The capital increase plan will be subject to the
shareholders vote at the earliest practicable date before the
end of the year, when the flooding situation will allow it,"
Casino said.
The floods have claimed 564 lives since July, with water
inundating agricultural and industrial areas in the centre
before swamping parts of Bangkok from late October.
Casino has said it would subscribe to the capital hike in
proportion to its current ownership of 63 percent.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
