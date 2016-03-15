PARIS, March 15 French retailer Casino
has received more than 10 offers for the sale of its interests
in Vietnam, some of them topping 1 billion euros ($1.11
billion), a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Japan's Aeon and Vietnam's Masan are among
the bidders and definitive offers are expected by mid-April, the
source added.
Casino said in January it wanted to raise around 4 billion
euros this year through divestments in Colombia, Thailand and
Vietnam.
Casino's Vietnamese assets are worth at least $750 million
according to people familiar with the matter.
($1 = 0.9000 euros)
