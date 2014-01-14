BRIEF-Bricorama FY EBITDA 47.5 million euros
* FY EBITDA EUR 47.5 million ($51.75 million) versus EUR 47.2 million year ago
PARIS Jan 14 CASINO : CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a news conference: * Confident 2013 operating profit to be slightly above 2.35 billion euros
* FY EBITDA EUR 47.5 million ($51.75 million) versus EUR 47.2 million year ago
April 26 - Anthem Inc, which has 1.1 million customers in individual Obamacare plans, said it was moving ahead with its 2018 insurance filings but had told state regulators it could increase premiums sharply and exit some markets.