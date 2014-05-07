BRIEF-Time Inc's Viant to acquire Adelphic
* Deal is expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS May 7 CASINO : * Shares trading up nearly 3 percent after news to list e-Commerce unit
* Deal is expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program