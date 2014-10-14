UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
Oct 14 CASINO : Chief Financial Officer Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells analysts: * CFO says comfortable with market consensus for 2014 EBIT of 2.34 billion
euros
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.