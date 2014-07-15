BRIEF-Besiktas extends advertising rights contract with Kalde Klima
* Extends advertising rights contract with Kalde Klima for 7.0 million lira ($1.91 million) plus VAT to include 2017-2018 season Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, July 15 CASINO : CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells analysts: * Confident with market consensus for 2014 EBIT of around 2.4 billion euros
LONDON, April 19 Britain's energy secretary Greg Clark said he had met with potential investors in South Korea earlier this month in the hunt for a new partner for a stalled nuclear power project but no deals were agreed.