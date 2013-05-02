By Sue Zeidler
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 2 States and casinos racing to
legalize online gaming may find some unwelcome visitors on their
websites: product liability lawyers.
A group of 10 lawyers and academics with experience in prior
liability cases met in Indianapolis in mid-April to discuss
whether a lawsuit claiming online gaming further promotes
gambling addiction has a shot at winning.
The legal strategy under consideration would be modeled on
the class action lawsuits that forced cigarette companies to
agree to pay $206 billion over 25 years to compensate for
medical costs, caring for people with smoking-related illnesses,
and to fund anti-smoking advocacy groups.
Boston-based lawyer Scott Harshbarger told Reuters that more
than 20 attorneys from high-profile law firms were among those
invited to the meeting in Indianapolis and who have been
communicating for the past few months. The meeting was billed as
a "gambling litigation study group," according to emails
reviewed by Reuters.
Harshbarger, a former Massachusetts attorney general who led
states' efforts against Big Tobacco, said he could not attend
the Indianapolis meeting but is working with the group in
studying the parallels with the gambling industry.
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Fagan, who prosecuted
30 cases against offshore sports betting operations from 1997 to
2008, helped put together the Indianapolis meeting, according to
one email. He declined comment.
The National Council on Problem Gambling estimates that
gambling addictions account for $7 billion a year in added
health care and criminal justice system costs. Gambling industry
critics argue that casino companies use deceptive practices to
lure consumers, depend on addiction for profits and should be
held liable for the billions of dollars in costs to society.
Gambling company representatives reject the charges, saying
their industry has a history of acting responsibly and helps to
identify customers who may need treatment.
"It's a government-approved, regulated product," said David
Stewart, a Washington-based lawyer with Ropes & Gray and general
counsel to the American Gaming Association (AGA). "Nobody's made
Nordstrom reimburse somebody who is a shopaholic."
Previous lawsuits targeting traditional gambling have been
thrown out by the courts, Stewart said.
"The legal arguments are flawed," he said. "It's gambling.
And when you gamble, you lose."
ONLINE EXPANSION
Nevada became the first state to go live with online poker
this week as Ultimate Gaming, a subsidiary of Station Casinos
LLC, launched its Internet poker site Ultimate Poker
in the state and began taking bets.
Ultimate Gaming CEO Tobin Prior said his company offers
safeguards against problem gambling. "We offer an extensive
array of limits that players can place on themselves as well as
the option to opt out of betting entirely," he said.
But critics think betting and time limits should be mandated
rather than options, and also have found fault with the
enforcement of so-called "opt out" or self-exclusion programs.
New Jersey is expected to release regulations for online
gaming in coming weeks. Massachusetts, California, Hawaii,
Illinois and Mississippi are among states also considering
online gambling.
MGM Resorts, Caesars and Wynn Resorts
have all applied for Web operating licenses. All three
companies deferred their comments to the American Gaming
Association.
CRAPS AND CIGARETTES?
It was not clear how the Indianapolis group might deal with
past precedents working against them, including a 2004 federal
appellate ruling that millions of gamblers could not be declared
a single class because each gambles for different reasons.
That ruling derailed a decade-old legal effort to prove slot
machines were inherently deceptive devices.
The recent gathering, though, examined possible similarities
between gambling addiction and addiction to cigarettes.
"Big product liability litigators are comparing Big Tobacco
cases in depth with gambling cases involving casinos and
addiction," said University of Illinois professor and author
John Kindt, who attended the meeting in Indianapolis.
Critics claim that in addition to depending on addiction for
profits, gaming companies pulled a page from Big Tobacco by
running ads that glamorize their offerings and target youth.
Attorney Lori Stoltz of Canadian law firm Adair Morse LLP
represents 10,000 problem gamblers in a suit against Ontario
Lottery and Gaming Corp, who claim they were exploited and
suffered losses because government-owned OLGC did not prevent
them from gambling despite their signing self-exclusion forms.
Stoltz was not at the meeting, but believes similar lawsuits
are likely. "Self-exclusion and where there isn't appropriate
follow through is one area that has come under challenge,"
Stoltz said, adding, "There's bound to be more litigation in
this area."
Gambling proponents say it is impossible to measure the
social costs of gambling addiction.
"We don't dispute but don't confirm the $7 billion (in
estimated costs) because pathological gambling often occurs in
individuals with other addiction issues and to specifically
attribute the costs to one disorder is a leap," said American
Gaming Association spokeswoman Holly Wetzel.