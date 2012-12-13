TOKYO Dec 13 Japan's Universal Entertainment
Corp said it had filed a criminal complaint in the
Philippines against Wynn Resorts Chairman Steve Wynn,
accusing him of libel over allegations of improper payments.
Universal said in a statement on Thursday it had filed the
complaint through Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment, a
subsidiary in the Philippines that has been granted a
provisional license to operate a $2 billion casino it is
developing on Manila Bay.
Universal's complaint relates to allegations in an internal
investigation, the results of which were published on Wynn
Resorts' website.
The complaint is the latest twist in a nearly year-long
quarrel between Universal founder Kazuo Okada and Wynn. They
have sued each other in the United States and Okada has filed a
defamation suit against his former partner in Japan.
In February, Wynn stripped Okada of a 20 percent
shareholding in Wynn Resorts through Okada's U.S. subsidiary,
Aruze. Wynn Resorts said Okada was unsuitable to continue as a
board member of the company after an internal investigation
alleged Okada appeared to have violated U.S. anti-corruption
laws through payments it had made.
Details of the investigation, by former FBI Director Louis
Freeh, appear on Wynn Resorts website.
"The investigation was clearly an afterthought and was
commissioned for the purpose of providing justification for the
baseless findings of the Compliance Committee," Universal said
in a press release on Thursday.
Wynn Resorts could not immediately be reached for comment.
Universal, Japan's largest maker of pachinko gaming
machines, said Okada was ousted because he objected to a $135
million donation made by Wynn Resorts in Macau.
In early December, Okada and Universal said they had filed a
libel action against Reuters and others over news articles
relating to payments Universal made to an ex-consultant to the
Philippine gaming authority.