Dec 8 Macau was preparing to slash in half the
amount of cash China UnionPay bank card holders can withdraw
from ATM machines in the city, the South China Morning Post
reported, citing a finance industry source, sending shares of
U.S. casino operators down.
Macau accounts for a substantial portion of U.S. casino
operators' annual revenue. The move would cut the daily
withdrawal limit to 5,000 patacas from 10,000 currently, and is
expected to take effect from Saturday, the newspaper reported.
(bit.ly/2hpKhHI)
China UnionPay is the Chinese government-supported payment
card network.
Shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd were down
12.5 percent at $17.18. Wynn Resorts Ltd fell 10
percent, MGM Resorts International fell 4.7 percent and
Las Vegas Sands Corp was down 12.3 percent.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)