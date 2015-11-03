PRAGUE Nov 3 A group of Czech investors says it
suffered discriminatory treatment by Austria's finance ministry
over a bid to raise its stake in Austria's lottery and casino
business and is planning legal action over the matter, one of
the investors told Reuters.
The investors had wanted to raise their stake in Casinos
Austria, operator of Austrian lotteries, online gaming sites and
a string of global casinos, and say their 11.3 percent stake
gave them right of first refusal if other shares were being
sold.
But a Casinos Austria shareholders' meeting in October voted
to block that right, allowing gaming systems supplier Novomatic
to proceed with raising its own stake through the acquisition of
a 16.8 percent stake from private shareholder MTB.
Jiri Smejc, whose Emma Capital in September bought the 11.3
percent indirect stake in Casinos Austria, via a joint venture
with investment group KKCG dubbed Austrian Gaming Holding, said
Austrian authorities had mistreated his investor group by voting
against its bid to raise its stake.
"The situation really seems outrageous to us," said Smejc,
one of the richest Czech businessmen and co-investor in Greek
lottery firm OPAP.
"We have the feeling that we are being discriminated against
by the steps of the Austrian finance ministry. This is something
which is basically unacceptable in the European Union," Smejc
told Reuters in an interview on Monday at his Prague offices.
The state has a 33.2 percent stake in Casinos Austria via an
agency called OBIB.
Smejc said he believed discrimination was also shown in
comments by Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling,
quoted in daily Kurier in September as saying the business
should remain in Austrian hands.
The Austrian Finance Ministry directed questions on the
matter to OBIB, whose general secretary Martha Oberndorfer said
its legal opinion showed the Czech group was not entitled to
right of first refusal and the shareholder decision had nothing
to with the investors' nationality.
The vote avoided possible legal challenges from other
shareholders, she told Reuters in an email.
Smejc did not say when any legal action would be taken. His
spokesman said the timing of the next steps would be debated on
Friday.
(Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by
David Holmes)