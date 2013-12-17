Dec 17 C A Sperati Special Agency P L C :
* Appoints Nilesh Jagatia to the of the company board, as
Finance director, with immediate effect
* Jason Drummond, currently the non-executive chairman, will
become the executive chairman of the company
* Says Richard Woodbridge stepped down as Finance director on
12 December 2013 to pursue other interests
* Oliver Fattal, currently the chief executive officer, will
become a non-executive director of the company
* Drummond and Fattal's position changes are effective as of 17
December 2013
