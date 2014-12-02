BRIEF-Manhattan Bridge Capital Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Dec 2 Cassona SE :
* Says share trading of Cassona is temporarily interrupted
* Says starts with horizontal drilling on oil property in Alberta and expects outstanding drilling successes
* Expects that outstanding valuation of this drilling alone could already influence market capitalisation significantly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S