Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1945 GMT on Monday:
July 14 Cassona SE : * Says it acquires an additional oil property in Alberta, Canada * Says is about to finalize the purchase agreement within the next days * Says parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Cannell Capital LLC reports a 9.6 percent stake in ehealth Inc as of April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2qqHTpB] Further company coverage: