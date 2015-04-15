April 15 Castellum AB

* Says rental income for period january-march amounted to SEKm 801 (SEKm 820 corresponding period previous year).

* Q1 income from property management amounted to SEKm 338 (323), corresponding to SEK 2.06 (1.97) per share, an increase with 5%.

* Q1 net income after tax for period amounted to SEKm 451 (171), corresponding to sek 2.75 (1.04) per share.