CVC taps former Sumitomo executive as Japan president
TOKYO, May 2 CVC Capital Partners said on Tuesday it has hired a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group as president of Japan operations.
April 15 Castellum AB
* Says rental income for period january-march amounted to SEKm 801 (SEKm 820 corresponding period previous year).
* Q1 income from property management amounted to SEKm 338 (323), corresponding to SEK 2.06 (1.97) per share, an increase with 5%.
* Q1 net income after tax for period amounted to SEKm 451 (171), corresponding to sek 2.75 (1.04) per share. Further company coverage:
* Says two units of Sunac China Holdings Ltd, which are Jinke shareholder's parties acting in concert, have bought 266.5 million shares in the company between Dec 9, 2016 and April 28, 2017, representing 4.99 percent of total issued share capital of the company