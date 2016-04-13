STOCKHOLM, April 13 Castellum, one of Sweden's largest listed real estate firms, has agreed to buy peer Norrporten for 13 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6 billion) excluding dividends, according to business daily Dagens Industri, citing sources.

The paper said the company would announce a deal later on Wednesday.

Trading in Castellum shares were halted at 0852 GMT. ($1 = 8.0947 Swedish crowns)