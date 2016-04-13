BRIEF-Quabit Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.7 mln euros YoY
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
STOCKHOLM, April 13 Castellum, one of Sweden's largest listed real estate firms, has agreed to buy peer Norrporten for 13 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6 billion) excluding dividends, according to business daily Dagens Industri, citing sources.
The paper said the company would announce a deal later on Wednesday.
Trading in Castellum shares were halted at 0852 GMT. ($1 = 8.0947 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)
ALMATY, May 16 The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.