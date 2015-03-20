NEW YORK, March 20 Castleton Commodities International LLC, a privately held U.S. energy merchant, has hired Peter Sellars, former metals chief at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Sempra, as part of its launch into the global physical base metals market, it said on Friday.

Sellars' appointment marks a return to trading just over two years after the 35-year industry veteran left JPMorgan in early 2012.