Sept 14 Hannover Re has sold 100
million euros of cat bond notes to investors that will cover the
world's fourth-largest reinsurer against extreme losses from
European windstorms, investors said on Friday.
The transaction, the third to be launched via Hannover Re's
Bermuda-based Eurus special purpose vehicle, uses data from
PERILS industry loss index trigger, which allows Hannover Re to
receive payments on the occurrence of a qualifying windstorm
event in eleven countries in Western Europe.
Loss estimates by PERILS have been used as the index base in
all the main forms of industry loss-based insurance risk
transactions -- and transactions using PERILS to securitise
European windstorm risk has increased 40 percent to $3.5 billion
in the year to Sept 1 [IDn:L5E8KDGGN]
Issuance of catastrophe bonds, in which insurers transfer
risks associated with natural disasters to capital markets
investors, is likely to match the 2007 record and reach $6-7
billion by the end of the year, say investors [IDn:nL5E8KCIYJ],
over half of which has already been placed.
The 100 million euro deal, rated BB- by credit rating agency
Standard & Poor's, has provided Hannover Re three-year coverage
against losses arising from severe windstorms in Belgium,
Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway,
Switzerland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Investors said the collateral for the new Eurus III
transaction will be invested in notes issued by the EBRD, with
an interest spread of 375 basis points.
The deal was structured by Aon Banfield Securities, which is
joint lead alongside BNP Paribas
Current issuance stands at $4.4 billion.
(Reporting by Sarah Mortimer; editing by Ron Askew)