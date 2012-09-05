Sept 5 Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc on Wednesday sold $350 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CATALENT PHARMA SOLUTIONS INC AMT $350 MLN COUPON 7.875 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 7.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/18/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 715 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A