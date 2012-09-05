BRIEF-Routemaster reports private placement
* Routemaster Capital Inc- non-brokered private placement financing of up to 7.7 million units at a price of $0.13 per unit
Sept 5 Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc : * Moody's assigns caa1 to catalent's proposed notes * Rpt-moody's assigns caa1 to catalent's proposed notes
* Determine Inc - on june 1, 2017, determine, unit entered into amendment number ten to amended and restated business financing agreement