Oct 31 Catalis SE :

* Says capital increase to partially exercise existing options

* Total number of shares outstanding will rise from 6,242,332 shares to 6,552,332 reflecting a nominal capital of euro 655,233.20

* Transaction will take place in Nov. 2014

* Capital increase of 310,000 new shares for sole purpose to enable option holders to convert options into shares