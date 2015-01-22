Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Jan 22 Catalis SE :
* Says trade of Catalis share suspended on Xetra for technical reasons for a short term
* Expects that trading on Xetra will be resumed no later than on Monday, Jan. 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.