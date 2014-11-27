Nov 27Catalis SE :

* Said on Wednesday 9-month revenues of 21.5 million euros (2013: 21.4 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT before non- recurring cost at 0.76 million euros (2013: 1.6 million euros)

* 9-month net income after non- recurring cost of -1.02 million euros at -0.26 million euros (2013: 1.6 million euros)

* 9-month operating cash flow of 0.98 million euros (2013: 1.3 million euros)

* Said achieving original FY 2014 guidance was dependent on level of royalties that may be due on two games from Kuju division that have been recently published

* Said in absence of royalties, expects to achieve FY 2014 revenue in region of 29.5 million euros and generate operating profit before non-recurring items of 1.3 million - 1.5 million euros

* Said after deducting non-recurring items relating to corporate restructure and refinancing process FY 2014 EBITDA is forecasted to be around 1.2 million euros with EBIT of 0.3 million - to 0.5 million euros

